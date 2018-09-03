Watch the moment an evasive duck stopped play at an LA Galaxy game

Watching stadium staff chase a wandering duck off the field probably wasn’t what Zlatan Ibrahimovic expected when he moved to Major League Soccer (MLS).

That’s exactly what he got on Saturday night, though, when his LA Galaxy side’s match with Real Salt Lake was halted by the marauding waterfowl.

The moments of duck drama began in the first half with the score tied 1-1 at the Rio Tinto Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah – and it took almost five minutes for the bird to be escorted off.

Our good luck duck 😂 pic.twitter.com/O1eJCCZHAw — Real Salt Lake (@RealSaltLake) September 2, 2018

The bird proved to be a bad omen for Ibrahimovic and former England left back Ashley Cole’s visiting side though.

The game finished a humbling 6-2 to Real Salt Lake – with Croatian midfielder Damir Kreilach bagging a hat-trick.

Unsurprisingly, the duck’s appearance was cause for pun-making on social media.

This duck on the field at RSL really...



(•_•)



( •_•)>⌐■-■



(⌐■_■)



QUACKS ME UP.



YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEAHHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/WHzRNmkSsc — Pablo Maurer (@MLSist) September 2, 2018

Galaxy’s defeat leaves them in 8th in MLS’ Western Conference while Real Salt like climbed to fourth.

- Press Association