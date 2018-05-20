WATCH: The moment an Aer Lingus plane photobombed the Royal Wedding

Turns out yesterday’s Royal Wedding was not just watched from the four corners of the globe, it was also watch from 8000 feet in the air.

Britain’s national police air service camera, the NPAS Benson, spent the day scanning crowd numbers on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Little did he expect to be photobombed by a plane several thousand feet below him.

An AER LINGUS plane at that.

Watch the moment here:

Now that is something you don't see everyday.