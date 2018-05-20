WATCH: The moment an Aer Lingus plane photobombed the Royal Wedding
20/05/2018 - 13:51:00Back to Discover Home
Turns out yesterday’s Royal Wedding was not just watched from the four corners of the globe, it was also watch from 8000 feet in the air.
Britain’s national police air service camera, the NPAS Benson, spent the day scanning crowd numbers on the grounds of Windsor Castle.
Little did he expect to be photobombed by a plane several thousand feet below him.
An AER LINGUS plane at that.
— Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) May 20, 2018
Watch the moment here:
— NPAS Benson (@NPASBenson) May 20, 2018
Now that is something you don't see everyday.
Join the conversation - comment here