Watch the moment a sea lion hurled an octopus at a kayaker’s face
26/09/2018 - 22:33:00Back to Discover Home
Remarkable footage has captured the moment a sea lion threw a squid at a kayaker.
The incredible video was taken off the coast of Kaikoura in New Zealand.
Meanwhile in New Zealand... 🐙 Caption this for your chance to earn a #GoProHERO7 Black. 👇— GoPro (@GoPro) September 25, 2018
🎬 #GoProFamily member @BareKiwi + @taiyo_masuda@PureNewZealand @KaikouraKayaks @GoProANZ #NZMustDo #GoProANZ #WildLife pic.twitter.com/uOPbWB31qJ
Kyle Mulinder was beset upon by the octopus-wielding Sea Lion, in a moment filmed by his friend Taiyo Masada whilst they were out on the water.
“We were just sitting out in the middle of the ocean and then this huge male seal appeared with an octopus and he was thrashing him about for ages,” Mulinder told Yahoo7 News.
“He thrashed it in mid fight and my face happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.
“I was like ‘mate, what just happened?’ It was weird because it happened so fast but I could feel all the hard parts of the octopus on my face like ‘dum dum dum’.”View this post on Instagram
新しい @gopro #Hero7Black で衝撃映像撮れた🤣🤣 4K60fpsの安定化オンで撮ったからここまで驚いて全部撮れてた！こんな楽しいカヤックはじめて！！音声も海とかのガチャガチャ音ないし最高！ @barekiwi getting octopus smashed into his face by a seal⁉️ I’ve never had such an amazing kayak everrrrr!! I am super stoked that the new @goproanz #Hero7Black captured without missing a thing although we shook so much, #hypersmooth the stabilisation managed it so well!! I made a little montage to show how good the audio came out!! No noises super clean!! Thanks to @kaikourakayaks @purenewzealand @kaikouranz @goprojp @howtodadnz @snapair for such an epic trip!! #gopro #ゴープロ #ゴープロのある生活
Naturally, the moment was also cause for some pun-making from many.
That dish does not get the seal of approval. pic.twitter.com/8QZqMasdIk— Stuart Parker (@stuparkertweets) September 26, 2018
“I said I wanted FRIED calamari!”— Joe_Surfer (@JoeSurfer2) September 26, 2018
A truly unique sucker punch.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here