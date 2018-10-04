Watch the moment a fire crew saved three bear cubs from an overturned bin

A fire crew in the US has saved three bear cubs after they became trapped in a bin when it toppled over.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District officers were awoken overnight by the sound of the bin falling over and found the cubs’ mother looking agitated while standing over it in the morning – so decided to open it and release what was inside.

Remarkable – the bears just kept coming.

Firefighter Ed Martin opened the bin whilst engineer Patrick Walsh deterred the mother bear and captain Michael Trevino filmed the miraculous moment.

The little bears, spotted in Reno, Nevada, escaped to the woods where they were reunited with their mum.

