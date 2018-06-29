WATCH: The moment a Cork lad got down on one knee at James Bay’s Marquee gig

British singer James Bay took to the stage of Cork’s Live at the Marquee during the week but little did Natasha Brown think that when she walked into the venue that evening, that she’d be walking out with a BAE of her own.

Brown’s partner of four years, Anthony Jones decided to get down on one knee mid-concert as his friend captured it all on Facebook Live.

Speaking to us about the moment, Jones said that he was a “bag of nerves”.

“We have been going out for four years and we have a one-year-old son together so popping the question was well overdue”

“I did it on Facebook Live because I wanted to show all my friends and family how much she means to me, how much I want to spend every minute and every second for the rest of my life, with her”

No, YOU’RE crying.

Reposting the video on his Facebook he announced that “James bay got me my bae last night! She said yes”