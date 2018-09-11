Watch: The incredible moment a plane flies through the eye of Hurricane Florence

A plane passes through the eye of Hurricane Florence in incredible footage filmed from a storm plane over the Atlantic.

As the plane flies into the eye of the Category 4 hurricane the viewer sees a brilliantly dramatic cloudscape in amazing clarity.

Cameras onboard a Hurricane Hunter operated by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) secured the footage while on a data-gathering mission.

The planes are equipped with instruments and cameras to capture information which can help with future hurricane forecasting.

Hurricane Florence has winds of up to 130mph. When it makes landfall it’s expected to create a storm surge of up to 12 feet for parts of the eastern United States.

Total rainfall could reach 30 inches in some places, prompting life-threatening flash flooding from South Carolina to Northern Virginia.

On the ground, mandatory evacuations have been issued for some states on the coast. In part of South Carolina the direction on highways have been reversed, to allow more people to move away from the hurricane’s path.

Nasa released footage of Florence as seen from Space on Monday, showing a giant swirling white cloud.

- Press Association