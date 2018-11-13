Watch the hilarious moment when a 101-year-old woman mistakes Angela Merkel for Emmanuel Macron's wife

It's a case of mistaken identity on a global stage.

French President Emmanuel Macron hugs German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace Sunday. Photo: AP /Thibault Camus

The awkward moment when a 101-year-old woman mistook German Chancellor Angela Merkel for the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron has taken the internet by storm.

The European leaders were attending Armistice Day events in France to commemorate 100 years since the end of World War One.

President Macron and Mrs Merkel were meeting locals in a town to the east of Paris when the hilarious encounter ensued.

During the exchange, the woman says to Mrs Merkel: "You are Mrs Macron!".

When Mrs Merkel responds that no, she is the German Chancellor, the woman says, "No, it's not possible".

Despite the German leader's best efforts to convince the centenarian, it seems that her words got lost in translation as it is not clear that the woman's comprehended who she was speaking with.

However, as the trio pose for photographs, she exclaims that "it's fantastic" that such an encounter would happen to "a simple woman like me".

She thanks President Macron before he leaves and says she hopes to be there again next year.

The heartwarming exchange has gained traction online, with people hailing the moment as "adorable", "beautiful" and "pure gold".

Others noted the significance of the woman's age, given that she was born during the war.

Finally, someone says what we are all thinking: what a legend!

