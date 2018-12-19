WATCH: The heartwarming moment the connected restaurant brings families separated together this Christmas

Christmas is all about family coming together to celebrate and create special memories, but all too often loved ones can’t make it home from far off lands.

This festive season, Three and Samsung discovered a way to bridge the distance and bring families and friends, who are separated by seas and continents together for Christmas Dinner.

Introducing, The World's first Connected Restaurant.

Two locations

One table

Jumping at the chance of a reservation was Trish, who is unable to return home from Sydney this Christmas due to her giving birth recently.

A touching video, by Three Ireland, captures the genuinely moving moment the family connect over Christmas dinner, including the heart-warming introduction of the latest addition to the family.

WARNING: Contains scenes of pure delight and raw emotion.

It's what it's all about.