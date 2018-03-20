Watch the heart-stopping moment an elderly woman drove her mobility scooter onto a busy highway

An elderly woman has been filmed driving her mobility scooter onto a busy interstate highway in the United States.

The woman, in her 70s or 80s according to local news, was spotted and filmed on Facebook Live by Towanna Murphy – who helped guide the busy traffic away from her before police arrived at the scene.

Only in MEMPHIS

Posted by Towanna Murphy on Friday, March 16, 2018

The lady appeared to have flowers and an oxygen tank on her scooter with her and was nearly hit by several cars, but according to Murphy didn’t sound that concerned by her situation.

“She said, ‘I could have been all the way to Chicago by now’,” Murphy told Fox 13. “I said, ‘You wasn’t going to make it mother’.”

Memphis Police Department said the woman was taken to hospital after eventually being stopped, and has since been safely returned home.