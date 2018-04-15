Watch: The golden buzzer magic act on Britain’s Got Talent who moved Ant to tears

If you were watching Britain's Got Talent on Saturday you will have seen Ant brought to tears by magician Marc Spelmann.

From north London, Spelmann wowed the judges with his magic and his story.

In a heartfelt moment, Spelmann said the real magic was the birth of his daughter, who was born through IVF, as he shocked the audience with the elaborate trick which involved a video of the youngster matching choices the judges had made.

The incredible trick prompted Ant and Dec ran out from the side of the stage to press the golden buzzer, sending Spelmann straight through to the live semi-finals.

“You got me in tears, man – remarkable,” Ant told the contestant.

Bookies are now tipping the contestant to win the ITV show. After the performance aired, Dec tweeted to say: "Good eh!?"

We can't wait to see what Spelmann will do in the semi-final.

- PA