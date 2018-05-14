Watch the gallant rescue of this kitten who got its head stuck in a hole
A kitten had to be rescued after it got its head stuck in the base of a basketball hoop.
The unfortunate little kitty, from Louisiana in the US, risked suffocation in the tight spot but fortunately firefighters were on hand with the right tools for the job.
Firefighter Eric Dupuy, from St Tammany Fire Protection District Number 1, found the kitten near the fire station.
He and colleague Richie Carter worked together to cut the little one free, and even had time for a team photo after the extraction.
Let’s hope the little kitten is feline OK.
- Press Association
