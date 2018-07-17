Watch the first performance of the national anthem in Irish sign language

Back to Discover Home

The Irish national anthem has been performed publically for the first time in Irish sign language.

Amhrán na bhFiann was performed by the Irish Deaf Community Choir at the launch of a report by an all-party Oireachtas Committee.

The report calls for guidelines for using the national anthem and support for a formal Irish sign language version of it.

The choir was led by Cpl Anthony Kelly on pipes.

Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: National Anthem, Irish Sign Language

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover