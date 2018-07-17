Watch the first performance of the national anthem in Irish sign language

The Irish national anthem has been performed publically for the first time in Irish sign language.

Amhrán na bhFiann was performed by the Irish Deaf Community Choir at the launch of a report by an all-party Oireachtas Committee.

Cpl Anthony Kelly leads Irish deaf community choir in first public performance of Irish sign language national anthem at #Oireachtas Report launch #iestaff #amhrannabhfainn pic.twitter.com/p8wJ4NaTGT — Juno McEnroe (@Junomaco) July 17, 2018

The report calls for guidelines for using the national anthem and support for a formal Irish sign language version of it.

The choir was led by Cpl Anthony Kelly on pipes.

WATCH: The historic first ever public performance of the new Irish Sign Language version of the national anthem Amhrán na bhFiann (In full) pic.twitter.com/BTbl0dfey3 — RTÉ Politics (@rtepolitics) July 17, 2018

Digital Desk