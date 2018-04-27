Watch the fashion highlights as Drogheda woman crowned best dressed lady at Punchestown

33,082 attended Ladies Day at Punchestown today, a remarkable 3,019 up on the Friday meeting last year.

This makes the overall attendance for the 2018 festival so far at 91,541 with another day to go.

The Bollinger Best Dressed Lady Competition was won by Eimear Cassidy from Droghea wearing a dress she bought in a boutique in the USA teamed with Penneys shoes which she customised by adding pearls and a floral detail.

She wore this with a Burberry clutch which she got for her 21st Birthday and a Suzanne Ryan Millenary hat which she also customised with floral detail this morning.

Here’s a taste of more of the amazing fashion on display at the Punchestown Festival today

