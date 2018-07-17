Watch the entire France squad serenade N’Golo Kante after France’s World Cup win

Perhaps the sweetest story to emerge from France’s World Cup win is the appreciation the players have for central midfielder N’Golo Kante.

The Chelsea man was a key player in Les Bleus’ second World Cup triumph, but his humble persona means he often doesn’t seem to attract the limelight his performances deserve.

So it was hard to suppress a grin when the entire France squad appeared to serenade the 27-year-old with his very own song.

La chanson de N'Golo Kanté en direct de l'Élysée !! 😍 #lequipeCDM pic.twitter.com/8edGfBvvU4 — la chaine L'ÉQUIPE (@lachainelequipe) July 16, 2018

“He is small, he is friendly, he stopped Lionel Messi…” the chant translates to.

Apart from being small and nice, Kante’s World Cup winner’s medal caps a wonderful three years in which he emerged as one of the world’s best footballers after winning the Premier League with Leicester and Chelsea in consecutive years.

He’s small, nice AND he’s a world champion. N’Golo Kante, everyone.

- Press Association