Watch the emotional moment football fans showered sick children with cuddly toys

Back to Soccer Discover Home

Fans at a football match threw cuddly toys down from the stands to kids from a children’s hospital.

The feelgood moment took place during a match between Dutch teams Feyenoord and Excelsior in Rotterdam on Sunday.

Videos shared online see supporters hurling scores of teddy bears and stuffed animals to patients from Rotterdam Children’s Hospital.

Feyenoord Rotterdam said in a post: “Today was #cuddlytoy day at the #Feyenoord stadium.

“Great support from the fans of both @excelsiorrdam and @Feyenoord for the children of the Erasmus MC Sophia Children’s hospital!”

The footage has been shared thousands of times on Twitter, and people have described it as “amazing” and “beautiful”.

On the pitch, Feyenoord ran out 3-0 winners over their city rivals.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Toys, UK, Excelsior, Feyenoord, Rotterdam Children's Hospital, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover