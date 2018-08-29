WATCH: The Carlow Rose’s three-year-old daughter adorably copy her Mum singing ‘Crazy World’

Watch out Rose of Tralee, we’ve another superstar Rose in the making - this year's Carlow Roses' daughter, Emmy.

Shauna Ray Lacey touched the hearts of the nation during her TV selection interview with Daithí O Sé this year.

The 24-year-old opened up about becoming pregnant with her daughter at 21 and her parents' struggle with their heroin addiction.

As Shauna went on to sing Aslan’s ‘Crazy World’, a song she dedicated to her late father, her three-year-old can be seen in the audience watching her Mammy in awe.

Carlow Rose Shauna Ray Lacey sings a song her late father used to sing to her, Crazy World.#RoseofTralee live now#CarlowRising pic.twitter.com/zpP4cyek2O — RTE One (@RTEOne) August 20, 2018

As Shauna and her family enjoy some catch-up time, Emmy has made it clear that when she grows up she wants to be just like her.

Grabbing a mic of her own, Emmy has begun to sing the Aslan classic, just as her Mam did on the telly.

The song holds a special place in Shauna’s heart as her father used to sing it to her when she was little.

My dad sang it to me when I was a little girl and I suppose because [although] he's not here today, he did give me my musical abilities so I'm going to be singing that for ye tonight. It's very special to me

*Grabs tissues*