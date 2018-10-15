WATCH: 'Temple Street is my comfort blanket' - Grace's family tell her story

Temple Street Foundation has added the third installment to their emotional new Living Proof series of patient video stories.

The series highlights the profound and transformative impact that donations have on the hospital, the children in its care and their families.

The latest video's subject is 11-year-old Grace from Monaghan.

Credit: Temple Street Foundation

Grace has been coming to the hospital since she was a tiny baby for treatment for a rare metabolic disorder called Mucopolysaccharidosis or "Morquio" as Grace calls it

This talented little star is only the third child in Ireland to be diagnosed with the condition.

Since her diagnosis, little Grace has had eleven general anaesthetics in her short life.

“Temple Street to me is my comfort blanket, if there’s anything going on, if there’s something I’m worried about, it doesn’t matter what it is, I can lift the phone and ring somebody. It’s like it is like a second home,” said Gráinne, Grace's Mum.

This year, Grace is one of the faces of Temple Street's 'Trick or Treat' campaign, proudly supported by MiWadi.

Joining other patients who will be dressed up as ghouls, monsters and dragons, the campaign aims to encourage people all over Ireland to host a Halloween party to raise vital funds for the hospital.

Chief Executive of Temple Street Foundation, Denise Fitzgerald said, "There are so many children just like Grace in Temple Street who need great care right now."

"With your support, the hospital can continue to provide world-class care to those children who need it most. From vital, life-saving equipment to ground-breaking research - your donations have the power to change little lives for the better."

To sign up for this year's Trick or Treat for Temple Street, simply visit Temple Street's website.