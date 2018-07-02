Watch: Take a look at Alan Rudden's Gold medal award-winning garden

Dublin garden designer Alan Rudden has been named the Gold medal winner at this year's Hampton Court Palace flower show.

Mr Rudden spoke with Peter Dowdall prior to receiving his award and explained a bit about where he got the inspiration for his garden.

Pic: Dan Linehan

The talented garden designer had taken a trip to Chile and used took elements of what he saw to help to create the stunning garden.

The award-winning garden, Santa Rita Living La Vida 120, combines Irish plants with Chilean flavour.

Take a look at Alan Rudden's creation below: