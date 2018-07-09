WATCH: Syrian refugees having the craic at Sligo festival

A group of Syrian refugees showed off their dance moves to locals at Cairde arts festival in Peace Park, County Sligo.

In the video the group, living in Ballaghadereen, put on a show for the crowd - showing the Irish how Syrians have the craic.

The group were performing ‘Dabkah’- a traditional Arab folk dance often done at weddings.

It’s wasn't long before the dancers were showing off their skills and encouraging those watching to get involved.

Cairde arts festival has been an inclusive enterprise that has brought local Syrians into their community echoing the idea that art is multi-coloured and moveable.

The festival continues from July 7-14 and brings Sligo to life with music, dance, visual art and more all lined for the popular festival.

It’s safe to say after watching this video you’ll definitely want to show off your killer dance moves next time the music plays.