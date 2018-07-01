WATCH: Swimmers cool off with the 2018 Vibes & Scribes Lee Swim

Pic and video by Larry Cummins

Swimmers in Cork City centre took to the River Lee for the 14th annual Vibes & Scribes Lee Swim.

With temperatures still in the 20s yesterday evening, 485 brave souls would have been glad of the dip as they swam the 2km route around Cork's famous waterway.

The swim dates back to 1914 but was relaunched in 2005 by the Cork Lion's Club.

The course comprised of a downstream stretch of 1.7km of Lee's north channel and a 300m upstream section in the south.

Over the course of the event, swimmers passed under nine of Cork's iconic bridges.