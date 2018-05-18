Watch: Stunning, up-close footage of dolphins and whales off Baltimore

Check out this stunning footage of some common dolphins riding the bow of the whale watching vessel Radiance today.

The footage, taken by Dan Linehan, shows an up close view of the dolphins as they swim along 15 miles east of Baltimore on the south coast of Ireland.

In clear blue waters the dolphins can be seen swiftly making their way through the waters, the spray behind them creating a rainbow-effect in the sun.

Also spotted in the waters off Baltimore were Humpback whales.

A number of the huge whales can be seen bubble net hunting on forage fish.

This is when a whale dives deep into the water and blows a wall of bubbles which encircles and traps the prey.

The whale then swims up from below with their mouth open and devours them, as can be seen in the footage below.