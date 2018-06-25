Watch: Students combine for incredible slam dunk in university basketball game

Students playing a university game have gone viral after pulling off a truly brilliant counter-attacking move.

Filmed by Anthony Bruton, a 30-year-old amateur sports videographer, the students surge up the court in a matter of seconds before pulling off a carefully measured alley-oop and slam dunk worthy of any highlight reel.

Stunning.

The dunk was filmed in a game at the University of Mount Olive in North Carolina.

“I can’t remember the score, but it was a chippy game from the start,” Anthony told the Press Association.

- Press Association