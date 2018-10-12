WATCH: Storm Callum's powerful gusts set off speedometer in Dublin

It looks like Storm Callum isn’t going to be sticking to the rules from the looks of this latest video.

After leaving thousands without power and causing thousands of euros in damage, it seems the speed limit is next on the list of things that this wild storm is about to break.

Video: David Costello

Shot on Strand Road, Sandymount in Dublin, this video captures the storm setting off the speedometer with its’ powerful gusts.

A status Orange wind warning is in place in counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare until 5pm today.

Irish Ferries have cancelled sailings to and from Holyhead while there have been a number of flight cancellations at Dublin airport and some disruption to rail services around the country.

Thanks to David Costello for the video.

Have you got something you think we'd like?

Then send it onto us via WhatsApp on 0871520145.