WATCH: Snowboarder takes on Patrick`s Hill in Cork

Watch out winter Olympics 2022!

The Irish contingent may just double in size from the effects of The Beast from the East.

Over the past few days, we`ve had skiers, bobsleighs and now snowboarders.

Kevin O`Flynn from Cork decided to use Storm Emma to his advantage and do something he (or most of us) never thought would be possible.

And that`s to snowboard down Patrick`s Hill in Cork.

For those of you not in the know, yes, it`s `THAT` hill in Cork.

#patrickshill #cork #stormemma A post shared by Frank Prendergast (@frankprendergast) on Mar 2, 2018 at 11:27am PST

Here goes nothing.

While, others opted for plastic bags.