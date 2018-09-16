Watch: Smiles and sunshine as 8,000 take part in Cork Women's Mini Marathon

Thousands took to the streets in Cork city this afternoon to take part in the 37th Annual Evening Echo Mini Marathon.

As always, there was a fantastic atmosphere as people came together to raise funds and awareness for charities both local and national.

A view from the starting line. Pic: Jim Coughlan

Cheers went up as Cork City Lord Mayor Mick Finn got things underway and 8,000 runners and walkers alike set off from the starting line.

See if you can spot yourself in this GoPro view of the starting line, captured by Dan Linehan.

The first person to cross the finish line was Leevale AC's Michelle Finn.

She was followed by Anna Reddin of Crusaders AC in second place and Martina Kiely of St Finbarr's AC in third place.

We caught up with Michelle Finn, who previously won the race in 2016, after the race.

As the sun shone down, there was plenty of support on hand for participants who may have been feeling the heat.

The 6km route starting from Centre Park Road taking in The Marina, Blackrock Village, Ballintemple, Maryville, Monahan Road and finishing in Kennedy Park was lined with people cheering everyone on.

RDC, stars of Ireland's Got Talent, were even there to provide some entertainment.

The Cork Women's Mini Marathon is hailed as Munster’s premier women’s road race and has grown to become one of the biggest sporting participation events in the region.

The race attracts women, as well as some men, of all ages and abilities.

Here's just some of the wonderful people who took part today.

MoynihanMcGrathCasserlyCollin Ladies running for Ronald McDonald House #ladiesminimarathon pic.twitter.com/KR9C0TI0y6 — John McGrath (@johnpatrickmcg1) September 16, 2018

Very proud of Lisa - 1st lady wheelchair participant over the finish line at Cork Evening Echo Women's Mini Marathon today! Delighted to share the experience as her companion. Fab organisation. @CorkEveningEcho @IrishCancerSoc @teamrunireland @runningincork #eeminimarathon #run pic.twitter.com/l1gWti2ewZ — Olga O'Sullivan (@OlgaOSullivan) September 16, 2018

THANK U❤

To everyone who donated to @Cork_Simon who supported me w/ msgs likes DMs, listened to me drone on &didn't block me for my shameless requests for support!

I hit my target it's now standing at €298

My personal journey drove me, now nothing will stop me💋#eeminimarathon pic.twitter.com/wIb32fwb4T — Just T (@Tori_H_) September 16, 2018

A massive thank you to those who took part in the Evening Echo Women’s Mini Marathon in aid of The Down Syndrome Centre. The sun shone and the music blared. You did yourselves and the kids very proud!!! 🥇🥇🥇#eveningecho #eeminimarathon pic.twitter.com/vMcePwY7Fz — DownSyndromeCC (@downsyndromecc) September 16, 2018

Congratulations to everyone who took part today and thank you to all of the people involved in making the event safe and successful.

See you all next year!

Digital Desk