Watch Ronaldo’s son score a postage-stamp goal after Portugal’s friendly win

Being the son of Cristiano Ronaldo gives you as good a chance as any of being a decent footballer, as Cristiano Ronaldo Jr just proved.

Portugal had just beaten Algeria in an international friendly ahead of the 2018 World Cup, with CR7 contributing an assist, when the Real Madrid forward brought his son on to the pitch.

With a ball at his feet, it looks as though he’s picked up on some of his dad’s ability.

O apito final não quer dizer que acabe o espectáculo. Cristiano Ronaldo e Cristianinho: tal pai, tal filho.#ConquistaOSonho



The final whistle doesn't mean the show is over. Cristiano and his son, it's clear the apple doesn't fall far from the tree! #ConquerYourDream pic.twitter.com/YgebltOYpa — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) June 7, 2018

Postage stamp!

European Champions Portugal’s first match at the World Cup is against Spain on Friday June 15 – keep your eyes peeled for CR7 Jr showing off his skills after the game on the biggest stage.

- Press Association