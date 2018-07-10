WATCH: Rescued seals get huge sendoff on Donegal beach

These stranded seals were safely returned to the sea in Co. Donegal and the video will leave you saying awwww.

Video by Patterson Caravan Parks, Donegal.

The two seals were named Wednesday and Merlin and had been rescued this past winter as tiny pups who had been rehabbed at a seal rescue centre in Courtown, Co. Wexford.

After reaching a healthy weight the pups were taken to Rossnowlagh beach in Co. Donegal and couldn't wait to get back into the water.

The animals had a huge crowd to wave them off and who wouldn't want to see these guys swim off into the sunset.