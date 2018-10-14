Watch: Python scare the bejaysus out of Chinese bank workers

Back to Discover Home

Staff at a bank in China have been left in shock because a giant python fell through a ceiling during their morning meeting.

Video footage shows the bank workers in Nanning city flee as the 1.5-metre long serpent landed by their feet.

They called in the police after it hid away in the room.

Experts came and caught the snake and took it away in a bag.

KEYWORDS:

PythonChinabank

More like this story

Most Read in #Discover