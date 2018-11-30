Watch: Putin shares ‘bro shake’ with Saudi prince at G20 summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin shared an unreservedly friendly greeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 summit.

The crown prince is currently under scrutiny following the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October, but the Russian leader met him in Buenos Aires with an enthusiastic handshake and a smile.

The crown prince and Putin shared what appeared to be a cross between a handshake and a high five, with the former patting the Russian’s hand three times for emphasis.

The pair then sat next to each other during the summit. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

The exchange between the pair has been met with derision by many.

Much of the reaction refers to the fact there are many journalists’ deaths linked to the Russian government, suggesting the pair shared a “bro shake” over this.

Secret murderers’ handshake between Putin and Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman today at the G20 in Argentina.pic.twitter.com/5rv34uobE5 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 30, 2018

Putin ignoring Donald Trump while high-fiving Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman with a beaming smile at the G20 is quite a moment.

“How many dissenters have you had killed today?”

“Who can count that high?”

“Hahaha! So true, man! Gimme some skin!”pic.twitter.com/W1pMcoRPrJ — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) November 30, 2018

At the same event US president Donald Trump walked by Mr Putin and the Crown Prince without acknowledging them.

Trump cancelled a formal sit-down with Putin at the summit in Argentina over Moscow’s seizure of Ukrainian naval ships.

- Press Association