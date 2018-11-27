Watch: Pupils affected by school safety scandal film magical as Gaeilge music video on 'building site'

A Dublin school has filmed a charming music video featuring music from The Greatest Showman, despite working against the odds to complete the video.

Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada in Lucan was one of the schools affected by the school safety scandal this year.

Although their school soon became a building site, teachers and pupils worked together to produce a magical tale in time for Christmas.

'Míle Grá' features as Gaeilge versions of 'A Million Dreams' from The Greatest Showman, as well as Elton John's 'Your Song' and teacher Katie Boyle says the result shows their "school spirit".

"We've been working on the song since September and we had a plan in place to record it in our school garden the week after midterm," Ms Boyle said.

"During midterm we discovered that our school was on the list of affected buildings by the Western Build 'mishap'.

"Obviously a music video dropped down the priority list as all eight classes and classroom teachers from upstairs in the school had to be rehomed.

"Currently we are split in prefabs and schools halls of two neighbouring schools.

"We decided to go ahead with the recording to try to keep morale up - a difficult feat as the school garden has safety fencing and scaffolding going through it."

115 pupils from first to sixth classes were involved and it was filmed just last week.

"My colleague Eamon and I, who run the music in the school, forged ahead and with the help of school parents and our amazing staff we pulled it off last Thursday," Ms Boyle said.