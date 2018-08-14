Watch police save newlyweds from rising flood water

A bride and groom began their married life together in dramatic fashion – by getting saved by police from a flood.

Flash flooding in Bogota, New Jersey, caused Sabrina Torens and Connor Reilly’s car to become stuck in water on Saturday evening, along with a number of guests.

Luckily, local police had a Humvee to rescue the stricken pair.

In a video posted to the Bogota Police Facebook page, the bride can be seen standing on a car’s sun roof. Officer Michael Lafererra then leans over to help her into the waiting Humvee, all without getting her dress wet.

There were three other people in the vehicle, all of whom were rescued.

We would like to thank you all for the kind words and comments to the bride and groom on our last post, which has… Posted by Bogota Police Department on Sunday, August 12, 2018

After posting the video, the police service wrote: “As the wedding tradition goes, ‘something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue’. This bride got her ‘blue’ wish from our officers in blue that day.”

- Press Association