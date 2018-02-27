Watch: Police dog takes down suspected car thief on cop’s order

A police video showing an officer and his dog working together to detain two suspects has gone viral.

The 11-minute clip on YouTube has racked up hundreds of thousands of views and a version on Facebook has been viewed more than a million times.

It shows Pasco Sheriff Deputy Nick Carmack in pursuit of a stolen car which crashes into a telephone pole in the US state of Florida.

Viewers then see the deputy send his dog, K9 officer Shep, after the suspected driver who has fled the scene, while he handcuffs and detains a passenger.

Mr Carmack then has to take the cuffed suspect with him as he races down a long driveway to find Shep who has caught the suspect.

The officer and his dog, who have been a team for four years, had previously featured in the stateside show Live PD.

The latest footage was captured by Mr Carmack’s bodycam.

Sheriff Chris Nocco is keen for the public see such videos to understand more about the type of issues and dangers deputies face on a day-to-day basis, a Pasco Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.