WATCH: Planet Earth isn't the biggest fan of humans in new Foil, Arms and Hog video

Well, this is awkward - it seems that Planet Earth has had enough with the way we’re treating him in a new video from Foil, Arms and Hog.

Earth sits down to promote his new book titled ‘When all the humans die’ and it’s clear from the tense atmosphere that things are only going to get worse.

From not being a fan of polystyrene to believing that Ireland should be miserable and wet, this skit will leave you laughing but also feeling guilty for the way we’ve treated our environment.

Too late to get a bag for life?

If you're in the mood for a good laugh then you can check out more of the comedy trio’s videos on their Youtube page.