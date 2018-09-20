Watch: Peta is saving the pets that were left behind after Hurricane Florence

As people dashed to get out of danger when Hurricane Florence hit eastern parts of the United States, some animals were sadly left behind.

That’s where Peta, the animal rights organisation, came in.

Members of Peta’s Animal Rescue Team have been doing their best to rescue the animals left behind in the storm, which made landfall in North Carolina last Friday.

Max was trapped inside during #HurricaneFlorence but climbed to safety on a kitchen counter 💔 Local firefighters asked for help, and PETA's rescue team waded through waist-high waters to rescue him! pic.twitter.com/VnZ4VXBSn1 — PETA 🐾 (@peta) September 17, 2018

Animal rescues undertaken by Peta have included dogs trapped in homes and unable to get out because of the flood water, kittens stuck up trees, and other stranded domestic animals like chickens and goats.

RESCUED! PETA's rescue team spotted this terrified and abandoned dog in Lumberton, North Carolina on the porch of a flooded home with no way to escape the rising #HurricaneFlorence flood waters and were able to bring him to safety ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3wN9wEqoL2 — PETA 🐾 (@peta) September 17, 2018

PETA’s emergency rescue team happened upon a dire situation in #NorthCarolina 😢 Dogs and chickens were trapped in pens surrounded by #HurricaneFlorence floodwaters with no escape. The dogs and surviving chickens were freed and provided safe shelter. Posted by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) on Sunday, September 16, 2018

As well as their rescue work on the ground, Peta staff have also been contacting people in affected areas to try to ensure they take pets with them should they leave their homes.

North Carolina has been the state most badly affected by the storm, which has killed at least 37 and left hundreds of thousands of people without power.

- Press Association