Watch: Pelicans swooped in on this graduation ceremony and chaos ensued

One may anticipate a number of things going wrong at a graduation ceremony – walking off without your diploma, or tripping on stage perhaps.

But at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, being located next to the Pacific Ocean brings a whole new set of problems.

A video shows the moment a group of brazen pelicans wreaked havoc on a graduation ceremony at the Christian university over the weekend.

Guests were heard screaming in fear as the birds swooped over the sun-drenched crowd, with one woman’s hat flying off amid the commotion.

Meanwhile, the ceremony photographer continued to snap pictures of the graduates as people attempted the shoo the trespassers away.

It took a while for the security team to shift the stubborn birds, but they were eventually removed and the ceremony continued.

That’s a day the students and their families will never forget.