WATCH: Pat Spillane teams up with Trócaire to ‘defend the defenders’

Former Kerry footballer Pat Spillane has joined forces with charity Trócaire to help launch their new human rights defenders campaign.

Spillane speaks about helping the defenders off the pitch who "protect their communities from abuse and land from exploitation."

Trócaire has launched the new campaign to highlight the work they do in Myanmar, Honduras and Guatemala.

Throughout the video, Spillane describes what it takes to be a 'real' defender - someone who tackles power, corruption and violence to stand up for human rights.

Trócaire is calling on the Irish government for a binding International Treaty on Business and Human Rights in response to the abuses that workers face from private businesses.

