Watch: Parents of brain tumour survivor give thanks to 'magic' Temple Street staff

Temple Street Foundation has released the first in their new series of emotional ‘Living Proof’ videos highlighting the life-changing impact that donations have on sick children and their families.

The first moving video of the series features brave little Darcie Belle from Dublin and her parents Holly and Mark who share their story of discovering that their little girl had a brain tumour.

Darcie Belle.

They said that Darcie loved being outdoors and loved flowers and the garden. She also loved to sing and can be seen making up songs about her first day at "big girls school".

Darcie began to give signs that something was wrong and would sit up in bed just staring into space, which "frightened the living daylights" out of Mark.

It was afterwards that they found out that Darcie had been having seizures.

Her dad said there were nights where she would run up and down the hall turning off lights and they couldn't figure out why.

One day whilst watching the movie Frozen, she was unable to sing the songs. Holly and Mark could tell that she knew the words but she just couldn't get them out.

Mr Crimmins from Temple Street diagnosed a tumour sitting against the speech part of Darcie' brain.

"I couldn't even say the word tumour, I couldn't say it for a long time.

"It would actually make me feels sick," Holly said.

Returning home from Temple Street with Darcie and having her back was the best outcome for Holly and Mark could have asked for.

"Every night I thank my lucky stars I have her, I don't need anything else in life I have my baby."

Speaking about Temple Street, Mark said, "I think it's an amazing place. I think the people in it are amazing."

Holly expressed her gratitude to the hospital and said, "At your worst time, somebody putting aside their daily life and coming in and doing something like that for somebody else is magic."

Darcie Belle’s video is the first in a series of four first-hand family stories that will be released this year to highlight the transformative impact that donations have on Temple Street Children’s University Hospital and the children in its care.

Chief Executive Denise Fitzgerald said, “We are honoured to be able to share Darcie Belle and her family’s Temple Street story in this way.

"Their story demonstrates the vital difference that donations are making to our special hospital and the sick children in its care by funding life-saving equipment, ground-breaking research, vital patient and parental supports and the upgrading of hospital facilities.

“When you support Temple Street you join the extraordinary circle of care that surrounds each sick child and is made up of our world-class medical staff, dedicated families and our kind supporters.”

To support sick children in Temple Street, click here.