WATCH: Panther cubs play around with their mom in cute video

This sweet video shows these playful Sri Lankan panther cubs getting up to mischief with their mum bearing the brunt of their naughty behaviour.

The cubs can be forgiven for their wild side as they were only born at the end of May this year.

Video Royal Burgers' Zoo

It seems their mum doesn’t mind though as she cuddles up to her babies in the end.

The newborn cubs are the result of a breeding programme at Royal Burgers' Zoo.

Scientists have predicted that there are fewer than 1,000 Sri Lankan panthers left in the wild so programmes like these are praised for helping to keep adorable animals like these around.