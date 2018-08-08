WATCH: Page boy steals the show at Monaghan wedding

This adorable page boy was mad for road as he raced up the aisle at this wedding in County Monaghan.

Six-month-old Darragh McElroy shot up the aisle to his uncle, groom Chris McQuaid, helped out by his dad on the controls.

CMP Productions

It’s clear Darragh stole the show with his slick ride and was definitely giving off James Dean vibes.

Bride Shauna explained in an interview with Vow.ie that the idea came about after much deliberation about how the little man could be involved in the big day.

“His daddy is a carpenter and he was initially going to make something for him, but then we thought of the car and when we got it he was just so happy in it. It was perfect!"

Safe to say, we can’t wait to hear all about Darragh’s career as a racing driver in the near future.