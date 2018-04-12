Watch: One youngster’s tender tribute to the victims of the Humboldt Broncos tragedy

Back to Discover Home

Nearly one week on from a bus crash that killed 16 members of the Humboldt Broncos ice hockey team, Canada continues to pay its respects.

Many households have been paying tribute by leaving a hockey stick outside their homes, and the gesture seems to be especially close to one boy’s heart.

Matthew Heaney, a 12-year-old hockey player from Ontario, came home from school to find the stick outside his front door.

But rather than simply walking by it, he stopped for a few tender moments to admire the hockey stick and test it out, before gently kissing it in a heartfelt show of solidarity.

The gesture was captured by a Ring doorbell – a motion based camera attached to his front door.

His sister, Victoria Heaney, told the Press Association: “After the tragedy that happened to the Humboldt Broncos teams, families across Canada have placed their hockey sticks on their porch as a tribute to the players that have passed away.

“My family placed a hockey stick of our own on our porch in memory of those we have lost, and this video is the reaction of my little brother on his way home from school when he saw the stick. From Ontario, Canada.”

Many Twitter users praised the show of respect.

Thirteen others were left injured in Friday’s collision in Saskatchewan. People across Canada, including politicians, have been wearing jerseys to work in a tribute to the victims.

Many have shared their images on Twitter alongside the hashtag #jerseysforhumboldt.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Humboldt, UK, Canada, Humboldt Broncos, Ice hockey, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover