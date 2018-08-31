WATCH: Nike’s tear-jerking ad shows just how far Serena Williams has come

Serena Williams is arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time.

The 36-year-old tennis champ has dominated her field for decades, racking up title after title thanks to years of hard work and dedication.

Nike’s newest ad shows the start and the culmination of Serena’s success, with an inspiring video showing how it all began for the tennis star.

If you don’t dare to try and chase your dreams, you'll rob yourself the joy of doing it. Don't just dream it. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/tjpZzVdP8I — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) August 27, 2018

The video shows the tennis great when she was nine-years-old training with her father who encourages her to see herself at the US open.

Serena has won the U.S. Open six times as a singles player and twice as a doubles player, competing with her sister Venus Williams as her partner.

The message from the video is simple - those who put in the hard work get the reward.