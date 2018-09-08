Watch: Newborn orangutan coos as it plays with its carer’s fleece

Zookeepers in Kansas have welcomed a gorgeous new face into the world – a baby Sumatran orangutan.

The little one was born via Caesarean section after mum Daisy showed signs of complications, but looked happy hanging on to the keepers’ ape-imitating outfits while Daisy recovered.

IT’S A GIRL! Sumatran orangutan Daisy delivered a healthy baby girl at 8:14 this morning via C-section. After laboring… Posted by Sedgwick County Zoo on Friday, September 7, 2018

What a face.

The cooing oranguatan is a girl, and she is currently being looked after by zookeepers – who wear fleece-fringed shirts that imitate her mother’s fur.

View this post on Instagram Baby girl is one day old, doing great and eating well. Mom Daisy is recovering as expected and is in good spirits. #sumatranorangutan A post shared by Sedgwick County Zoo (@sedgwickcountyzoo) on Sep 8, 2018 at 8:56am PDT

She will be reunited with her mum once Daisy has recovered from the operation, which was performed by doctors from College Hill Obstetrics and Gynaecology – who usually treat humans.

Sumatrans are one of three species of orangutan, but they are sadly critically endangered due to the destruction of their forest habitat.

The Sumatran Orangutan Society says there are just 14,600 remaining in the wild.

- Press Association