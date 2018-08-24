Watch: New York police officers try their hand at skipping

New York police officers showed off their skipping skills at a community event in Lincoln Park, Yonkers.

The officers dropped in to the South Broadway Business Improvement District’s Double Dutch Expo – an event including skipping demonstrations – on August 22 and couldn’t resist joining in with the fun.

Posting a video of the challenge on Facebook, police said: “Members of the Yonkers PD having a little fun at the Double Dutch Expo in Lincoln Park this evening.”

The video shows a male and a female officer going head to head in the skipping battle, with the female officer coming out victorious.

The Double Dutch Expo, held by South Broadway BID, involved 13 restaurants and shops in the area offering specials, and featured the National Double Dutch League.

Double Dutch is a form of skipping using two ropes that are turned simultaneously in opposite directions, as someone jumps through.

