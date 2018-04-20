Watch: Nathan Carter leads Late Late audience in song as tribute to Big Tom

Country star Nathan Carter has sung an emotional version of Gentle Mother in memory of one of Ireland's greatest stars.

As the country music scene bid farewell to the legendary Big Tom McBride, The Late Late Show will be paying tribute to man tonight.

Tonight is the Late Late Show Country Special with the pre-recorded show airing at 9.35pm. A panel of guests including Carter, Daniel O'Donnell, Fr Brian D'Arcy, Susan McCann and Paddy Cole will be paying tribute to the king of country music

A clip of the show released today shows Carter singing his moving rendition of Big Tom's first hit with the audience joining in to create a sombre yet touching moment.

Speaking on the show, Fr Brian D'Arcy said:

No matter where he went in the country, everybody thought that Tom was a member of their family... He was an ordinary man who became a superstar, never knew he was a superstar and lifted every ordinary man to think that they were superstars.

The tribute will also feature country stars Gloria, Mike Denver, Philomena Begley, Derek Ryan and Declan Nerney performing a medley of Big Tom's hits.

Ronan Keating will also appear on the show, discussing the country origins of his song When You Say Nothing At All and he will sing the hit with Lisa McHugh.

Derek Ryan and Sandy Kelly sing the classic Islands in the Stream and Nathan Carter and Cliona Hagan take on the hit Hurts So Good.