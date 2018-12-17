Watch Miss Universe 2018’s parents react to their daughter’s win

Footage of Miss Universe 2018’s parents reacting to their daughter’s victory has gone viral on Twitter.

Catriona Gray, of the Philippines, was named Miss Universe 2018 in Bangkok, beating contestants from 93 other countries.

When the big announcement was made, one audience member caught the reaction of Gray’s parents on film.

I sat next to Catriona Gray’s parents, and this was their reaction when their daughter, Miss Philippines, won Miss Universe. pic.twitter.com/1Wu9ysdhEA — MikeinCambodia (@MikeInCambodia) December 17, 2018

Gray’s father is Australian and her mother is Filipina – she was born and grew up in Cairns, Australia, and studied at the Berklee College of Music in Boston in the United States.

Your parents are absolutely lovely!!! So glad I captured this moment for all of you. — MikeinCambodia (@MikeInCambodia) December 17, 2018

The video has been viewed more than 750,000 times and received more than 100,000 likes on Twitter, with hundreds leaving comments as well.

Yessss!!!! So blessed!!!!! — MikeinCambodia (@MikeInCambodia) December 17, 2018

The office of Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte was quick to congratulate Ms Gray, the fourth Filipina to be named Miss Universe.

- Press Association