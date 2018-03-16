WATCH: Michael D Higgins’ St Patrick’s Day message

Michael D Higgins has sent a message to the people of Ireland for St Patrick’s Day.

The speech, uploaded to Áras an Uachtaráin’s Youtube channel, highlighted the importance of our connection with the Irish diaspora globally.

"St Patrick’s Day is a time when we come together to celebrate not only our rich Irish heritage but also the expression of our contemporary and diverse culture as it is expressed in all its different ways”, he said.

"Our heritage and culture connect us to our wider global family, reminding us of the common history and identity we share despite the borders, oceans and miles that may separate us."

He expressed how proud he was of how much the Irish abroad has accomplished in their countries of adoption, while remaining proud of their Irish heritage.

He noted that we are fortunate to live in a world where modern technology has bridged geographical distance between Irish people wherever that may be in the world but reminded us about the value of a letter or a visit.

Watch the message in full here:

In English:

As Gaeilge: