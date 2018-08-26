WATCH: Mass goer sings for the Pope as he makes his way to Phoenix Park

As preparations are being made for Pope Francis’ return to Dublin this afternoon, up to 500,00 people are making their way to Phoenix Park where he will say Mass at 3.30pm.

Picture: Dan Linehan

Gardai, stewards and volunteers are already on the streets making sure everyone is safe in the wet and slippery conditions.

But Mass-goers are determined not let the weather dampening their spirits, especially Anthony Battle who serenaded the crowd with his version of Panis Angelicus as they joined the queue.

Jack Heffernan and Josh McGuerin, West Meath running through the water on their way to see Pope Francis saying mass at Phoenix Park, Dublin. Picture Dan Linehan
By Anna O'Donoghue

