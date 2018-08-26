WATCH: Mass goer sings for the Pope as he makes his way to Phoenix Park
26/08/2018 - 13:08:00Back to Discover Home
As preparations are being made for Pope Francis’ return to Dublin this afternoon, up to 500,00 people are making their way to Phoenix Park where he will say Mass at 3.30pm.
Gardai, stewards and volunteers are already on the streets making sure everyone is safe in the wet and slippery conditions.
But Mass-goers are determined not let the weather dampening their spirits, especially Anthony Battle who serenaded the crowd with his version of Panis Angelicus as they joined the queue.
Join the conversation - comment here