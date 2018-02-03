Watch: Marymount staff treated to well-deserved makeover on Today Show

You can find some of our country's unsung heroes walking the corridors of Cork’s Marymount University Hospital and Hospice.

Yesterday, 15 hard-working staff members from Ireland's oldest hospice were welcomed to RTÉ's Cork studios for a day of pampering.

The group of deserving candidates were treated to a head-to-toe makeover on the Today Show just in time for the weekend.

They were delighted with their new looks, telling Dee Kelly Morgan and Mahon Point Shopping Centre, which provided their new outfits, that they "have made such a difference to all who took part."

WHAT A DAY!! Thank you so much @RTEToday for the most amazing makeovers and coverage. Thank you @mahonpointsc and @DeeKellyMorgan2 - you have made such a difference to all who took part. We are so grateful for your support. The all important before and after shots! pic.twitter.com/CRDydz3Kzp — Marymount Hospice (@marymountcork) February 2, 2018

A well-deserved treat!