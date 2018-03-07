Watch: Man run over by his own car while fleeing police

A drunk man from the US has unfortunately managed to hit himself with the very car he was driving.

The man was fleeing the police in Fairfax, Virginia, when he decided to get out of the vehicle and run – a decision he soon regretted.

You asked, we answered. Here’s the in-car video from this morning’s #FCPDStrangerCalls post. CARma: Our officers tried to pull a man over. He sped off, then got out of his car to escape, but forgot to put it in park. Oops. He got hit by his own car. He’s okay physically, but is charged with DWI – 3rd offense, and a long list of other charges. #FCPDStrangerCalls Posted by Fairfax County Police Department on Tuesday, March 6, 2018

Fairfax County Police Department said the man was “OK physically” following the moment of accidental self-destruction, so yes you you don’t need to feel too bad for laughing.

The man fled after the local police force tried to pull him over.

“He sped off, then got out of his car to escape, but forgot to put it in park,” read the police department’s Facebook post. “Oops.”

The man has now been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and “a long list of other charges”.