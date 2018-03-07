Watch: Man run over by his own car while fleeing police
A drunk man from the US has unfortunately managed to hit himself with the very car he was driving.
The man was fleeing the police in Fairfax, Virginia, when he decided to get out of the vehicle and run – a decision he soon regretted.
Fairfax County Police Department said the man was “OK physically” following the moment of accidental self-destruction, so yes you you don’t need to feel too bad for laughing.
The man fled after the local police force tried to pull him over.
“He sped off, then got out of his car to escape, but forgot to put it in park,” read the police department’s Facebook post. “Oops.”
The man has now been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and “a long list of other charges”.
Was the car charged with assault?— Erick Sanchez (@erickmsanchez) March 6, 2018
