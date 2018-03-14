Watch: Man dressed as Elsa from Frozen frees police van from the snow

A man dressed as Elsa from the hit Disney film Frozen has come to the rescue of a Boston police van stuck in the snow.

Jason Triplett had bought the costume last year and according to BuzzFeed News had worn it on Tuesday night to the pub to give his friends a laugh.

Jason, or Elsa, went above and beyond the duties as Queen of Arendelle. As people in the bar cheer, a video shows Elsa doing her utmost free the van and it is clear the cold never bothers him, anyway.

As one bar customer shouts - "The hero we didn't deserve."

Jason said he didn't mind that he had to do all the work himself and that he was glad "people were really getting a kick out of it.

"I knew I could get that car out," he added to BuzzFeed News.

All we can do is applaud, and bow down to Queen Elsa.